SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Manifesto
Free E-Book
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Discovery Call

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

AMP up your communication

What, who, how. If you can’t answer these questions properly for your communication, you’re leaving impact to chance.

The usual advice is to MAP these questions out:

  • Start by clarifying your Message (the what).
  • Then adapt it for your Audience (the who).
  • Then flesh out the Presentation (the how).

M-A-P, Message – Audience – Presentation.

Yet, while a MAP is a very useful thing, an AMP provides way more bang:

When you start by clarifying your audience, you start by asking all the right questions. Why did they show up? What are their exact struggles? How does life look like for them? What are they looking for?

After that, you can craft a Message that’s the perfect fit for this specific audience with their specific needs.

Then you know everything you need to know in order to flesh out a Presentation that delivers exactly the right message in the right way for this specific audience.

A-M-P, Audience-Message-Presentation

In order to amplify your impact, I suggest your crank up the AMP.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

Digging deeper

Yeah, sure, inspire me! But please don’t stop there. At every corner of the internet, people want to inspire us to reach our true potential,

Read »

If time runs out …

If time runs out, we tend to switch our attention to what’s urgent. But it’s precisely then when it matters most to focus on what’s

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.