Making the complex feel simple

Rule no. 1 in communication is brutal: If they didn’t get it, they didn’t get it. That’s why great communicators take full responsibility for the impact that their communication makes. They look tirelessly for clearer ways to say what they have to say.

But the Curse of Knowledge is a tough opponent. It’s that strange phenomenon that the more you know about something, the harder it gets to speak about that thing in simple terms. So, how do you overcome that? How can you find simple words to explain your idea when it matters most?

I’m hosting a live event on May, 23rd to help you find answers. You’ll learn how to:
– find beautifully simple explanations for complex ideas,
– understand and speak your audience’s language,
– make them see what you see.

Where others confuse their audience, leaders who master clarity make us feel genius because their words let us see clearly what was foggy before.

We’ll look at how some of the world’s best brands and finest leaders use beautifully simple words to craft super compelling messages that lead to action. Most importantly there will be plenty of time for Q&A so that you can ask me anything that’s specific to your situation.

Register here (it’s free): https://michaelgerharz.com/live

Rule no. 1

Rule no. 1 in communication is brutal:If they didn’t get, they didn’t get it. End of story. There really is no point in arguing that

Read »

Oh, you’re talking to me!

Good communication is easy to understand.Great communication is relevant. If I can’t see why that sophisticated solution you’re so eloquently explaining isn’t for me, I

Read »

Keep reading

Here’s a simple truth that great authors understand:We start reading. Then we keep reading. In other words: The story unfolds. Step by step. Specifically, a

Read »
