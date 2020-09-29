The world of marketing gets louder. Essentially every day.

As every business and many employees turn into publishers, we not only get ever more, but ever louder messages.

One way to deal with this: Get louder as well. Publish more. Publish crazy stuff. Use bolder colors. Be even more provocative than the others. Or more fun.

Another way to deal with this: Focus on your audience and resonate stronger.

The difference is this: While communicating louder is concerned mainly with yourself and your desire to be heard, resonating stronger is concerned with the audience and their desire to be heard.

Rather than loudness, resonance requires consistency. Much more than this it requires a deep understanding of what matters to your audience. When you deliver both, people will listen even if you whisper.