You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You succeed.
Stick with it …
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You fail.
You learn.
You try.
You succeed.
Stick with it …
