SEARCH

Explore

Work with me

MASTERCLASS
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Let’s try something new

When something doesn’t work, it’s tempting to start over and try a different solution for our problem. Let’s try something new!

And it might work.

Or not.

Either way, we haven’t learnt much other than that one or both options didn’t work.

Learning happens when we change one thing rather than the whole thing. One. Thing. At. A. Time.

Because then, when the change made things better, we know exactly what led to the improvement.

Likewise, when it made things worse, we know exactly where to go back to in order to change the next thing.

If you could change only one thing about your communication today, what would it be?

Consider my Masterclass

Learn to craft messages that resonate so strongly
that it incites action and creates movements.
Tell me more

Read More

The real experts

Asked about which kind of feedback he values apart from the audience feedback, stand up comedian Jerry Seinfeld answers: “There is no other feedback that

Read »

Contagious behavior

His employees immediately knew when Martin was onto something. It showed in his eyes, his voice, and his gestures. Not that it was a big

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com