SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Discovery Call

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Leave out the boring parts

Storytelling is rather simple if you follow this advice from writer Elmore Leonard:

“A story is real life with the boring parts left out.”

Simple, right?

Just leave out all the boring parts and voilà: your story is ready.

But.

What if you can’t leave out the boring parts? Because, let’s say, it’s a really dry topic … with lots of facts …

Sounds like bad luck, doesn’t it? I mean you can’t just leave the facts out when it’s about the facts, do you? You’re basically doomed to be giving a boring talk.

Well, unless the premise is wrong.

Which it is: Facts are facts. In and of itself, a fact is neither boring nor exciting.

But if the facts relate to our lives, if the facts have an impact on our lives (even if it’s just an impact on your business’ bottom line), then we’re back in Leonards domain: Leave out the boring parts, i.e. those facts that don’t relate to the point we’re trying to make about our lives.

Facts make for a boring story if (and only if) you write real life out of the story and if you waste your time on the facts without making the connection to real life.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

Being you

Sometimes, we’re so busy becoming someone that we forget to be someone. How about you take this day as an opportunity for just being you.

Read »

The slow buyer

Most businesses are obsessed with getting customers to buy faster. While dismissing that the customer who buys slowly, after careful consideration, is more likely to

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.