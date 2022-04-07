SEARCH

Leading your future boss

Lighting the path is an activity, not a role. You can light us the path from any position, no official title required, no permission needed.

In fact, we see examples of people lighting the path in the most unexpected places. Here’s a remarkable example from a marketing manager who landed their dream job by lighting the path for their future boss.

That person crafted a website which made the company (called Basecamp) see the future of working with him. The website pays incredible attention to detail to pick up Basecamp’s style. Ultimately, the job application site led the founders of Basecamp to the point of no return, the point at which it had become an unbearable thought not to hire this person who was so passionate about getting the job and who understood Basecamp so well.

Lighting the path means bringing the future into the present. You don’t need any title for that. What you need to do, though, is to show up, step up, and do work that matters.

Read the manifesto at https://LeadersLightThePath.com.

