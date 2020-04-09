SEARCH

Explore

NEW

Level up

Connect

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

Keep it small

Keep it small

Meetings have a bad reputation as time wasters. That’s not going to magically improve when we transition to online meetings.

It’s even harder to coordinate who is speaking. It’s even harder to keep track of progress because everything we write down has to fit onto a small screen. No flip charts, whiteboards or other media that you can all maintain simultaneously in a face-to-face setting in order to visualise what’s being said.

At the same time, it’s much easier to get distracted while sitting in your home office. If it’s not your turn, if what’s being said is boring or repetitive, your mind is much more likely to be attracted by things lying on your desk than it would be in a face-to-face meeting.

Keeping the number of participants small has been a great way to increase the efficiency of many meetings before. It’s even more valuable online. In a small group, It’s easier to organise whose turn it is, it’s harder to tune out and it’s much easier to focus on a goal as fewer egos have to be balanced.

On the other hand, a big advantage of online meetings is the ability to record it. There is no need for attending a meeting “just to be in the loop”. You can always watch the recording later.

GENEROUS COMMUNICATORS SHARE!

May I ask you a favor? You’re smart and you know a thing or two about communicating. Please take a moment to share one piece of advice with at least one person who needs to hear this.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

Was tun gegen Vortragsangst?

Selbst erfahrene Schauspieler oder Musiker haben noch Lampenfieber. Zu einem gewissen Grad ist für sie die erhöhte Anspannung wahrscheinlich sogar förderlich für ihren Auftritt.

Wenn bei Ihnen die Abwehr-Reaktion allerdings so stark ist, dass Sie regelrechte Angst vor der Bühne haben, dann ist das sicher nicht mehr förderlich. Versuchen Sie dann einige dieser Strategien …

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz