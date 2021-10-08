SEARCH

Karaoke skills

In their great book „Moments of Impact“ on how to make better meetings, Chris Ertel und Lisa Kay Solomon define this term:

Karaoke skills is our term for areas where people’s confidence tends to exceed their competence.

It’s obviously easy to use that term to describe others’ over-confidence in some of their skills. Yet, it’s a great practice to – once in a while – reflect on your own skills. Where might you be over-confident? What skills should you work on?

But also: where might you be under-confident? What skills do you have that you don’t apply to your full potential?

