It’s the 1% I’m interested in

Turns out that the 1% were, in fact, golden. The 1% that music publisher Dick James was referring to in the movie “Rocketman” turned Elton John into one of the bestselling musicians of all time. Shortly after, he accounted for 4% of record sales worldwide.

Of course, the 1% wouldn’t have happened without the 99%. You need to get the shit out of your head in order to get to the gold. You need to do the hard work. Yet, if you’re willing to invest the time and effort, as Dick James concludes: