SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

It’s never been easier to learn speaking skills than today.

Open up YouTube, go to TED or Greator and watch the top viewed talks. Observe what the speaker does. Take what works for you and try it in one of your next talks. Repeat.

Seriously, even if you’re not giving keynote-style inspirational talks, there’s a lot to learn. How do the speakers enter the stage? What’s their first sentence? How do they structure their talk? What kind of stories do they tell? How do they end their talk? How do they activate their audience? What do they do to raise awareness? The list goes on …

Sure, not everything that you observe will work for you. But: So what? Just move to the next talk. Really, your next step to improving your speaking skills is just a click away.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Tell us on …
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

How to look at things

Objectively your brand may be quite extraordinary. It may be innovative, years ahead even. It may adhere to ethical work practices. It may foster sustainable

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz