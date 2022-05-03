SEARCH

It’s different over there

If your communication doesn’t challenge what we know or what we believe, why would we grant you a share of our time?

If afterwards everything will be just the same as before and nothing has changed, why invest the time?

Communication that brings no change is a waste of time.

Worst, it creates no tension for your audience to take any action. So, it’s also a waste of your time.

Tension is created by showing us a path that’s different than the one we’re on. A path that we like better. Let’s say because it helps us solve a challenge we’re facing. Or because it provides the missing piece for a puzzle. Or maybe simply because it’s more fun over there.

