It needs to sound sexy

Who doesn’t like a sexy slogan for their product, one that matches the big player’s most creative ads.

And so, a lot of marketing agencies are paid a lot of money to go looking for fancy and spectacular.

Only that, most of the time, the sexiest slogans are neither fancy nor spectacular. They are relevant and tangible. Using plain English.

A thousand songs in your pocket. Melts in your mouth, not in your hands. And many more just paint a picture of what the product promises in the most vivid way.

These slogans make the customers see – and then feel – how the future will look like if they buy the product. In plain English.

Empathy is a lot more valuable to find sexy slogans than a big budget. Relevance creates resonance. And resonance creates results.