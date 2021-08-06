SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Masterclass

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

It needs to sound sexy

Who doesn’t like a sexy slogan for their product, one that matches the big player’s most creative ads.

And so, a lot of marketing agencies are paid a lot of money to go looking for fancy and spectacular.

Only that, most of the time, the sexiest slogans are neither fancy nor spectacular. They are relevant and tangible. Using plain English.

A thousand songs in your pocket. Melts in your mouth, not in your hands. And many more just paint a picture of what the product promises in the most vivid way.

These slogans make the customers see – and then feel – how the future will look like if they buy the product. In plain English.

Empathy is a lot more valuable to find sexy slogans than a big budget. Relevance creates resonance. And resonance creates results.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com