Is your topic dry?

No, your topic isn’t dry.
There are no dry topics. There are only dry lectures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhiCFdWeQfA
No, your topic isn’t dry.
There are no dry topics. There are only dry lectures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhiCFdWeQfA
Some people believe that tension is something you have to create artificially. Something that needs to be added to your story. Something that only Hollywood
Many presenters approach presenting as the task of speaking to a group of people. What would you do differently if, instead, you spoke to just