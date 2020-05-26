Is it worth it to go through the hassle of preparing a presentation? Research material, craft a story, design the media, rehearse, gather people in a room, …

Well, answer this first: What will be different?

What will your audience understand after your presentation that they couldn’t more easily understand otherwise? What will they see differently than before? Where will they take action that they wouldn’t take on their own?

This is the key question to help you decide whether it’s worth it or whether you can just as well send a memo.

If nothing will be significantly changed by your presentation, then why bother? However, if the change you’re going to make happen with your presentation is worthwhile, then do go through the hassle … and go all of the way.