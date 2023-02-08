Today might be a good day to check out my podcast. After two years and more than 200 episodes it has a new name to better reflect what the show is about, which is this:

In two minutes, twice a week we explore how great communicators make change happen when they speak with irresistible clarity.

The show’s old name “Leaders light the path” wasn’t 100% clear about this. The title could just as well refer to many different kinds of leadership shows.

But although we tap into many different aspects of leadership, this is not just any show about leadership, it’s a show about how you can inspire action through the words you use.

How can you tell your story in a way that it becomes irresistibly clear? Using words you truly believe in about the things you deeply care about?

The podcast’s new name is “Irresistible Communication”. Why not join listeners from 70+ countries and give it a try?