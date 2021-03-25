Interview: Unleashing the potential of leaders and their teams

The world has changed. Leadership has changed. A lot. Not only in the last year, but fundamentally. And it won’t stop to change. I’ve had the pleasure of discussing what this means for tomorrow’s leaders with Annette Liebau, Global Head of Leadership Academy at Allianz, one of the world’s largest insurance companies.

The company has created a program called “#lead” to upskill 18,600 leaders across the globe from the smallest of teams to the C-suite. In this interview she allows us a peek into what the program does, why it’s important and how leadership at Allianz has evolved to live up to the requirements of a modern work culture that spans the globe.

We discussed how leaders can unleash the potential of their team, what differentiates modern leadership from more traditional approaches and how a global company can deal with digitization, cultural diversity, age diversity (today, a company might have employees spanning five generations) and much bigger expectations on the purpose of the company. Lots to learn here.

