Interview: The principles of organisational excellence

What an inspiring story Kathy Letendre shared with me in the newest episode of the “Leaders Light the Path” podcast. In 2020, she decided to donate massive amounts of her time to enable healthcare organisations to make the leap from in-person to tele-health care. She literally spent every waking minute helping these organisations — pro bono — to face one of the biggest challenges that most of them have experienced in their lifetime.

There are really only a handful of people I know who are as passionate, competent, and at the same time generous as Kathy is.

So much to learn here about organisational excellence and what success really means in today’s world.

Join Kathy and me to learn more about her fascinating journey: https://michaelgerharz.com/the-principles-of-organisational-excellence