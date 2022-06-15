SEARCH

Instant clarity calls

I’m launching a new service: Instant clarity calls.

It’s for you if you‘ve been juggling ideas in your mind for days and feel that right now, you need to put that to an end. Finally, it’s time to find clarity.

You might be juggling a bunch of opportunities and feel that now it’s time to focus and commit to one? Let’s do that.

Or you’re chewing on your messaging and feel that now it’s time to stop the guessing? Let’s break out with a fresh take.

Maybe you’re facing a keynote speech and just can’t find the perfect angle for your topic? Let’s nail it.

Or the Curse of Knowledge has been playing tricks on you and you need that external view? Let’s go for it.

Sometimes, all you need is just the right question to move you forward. Instant clarity calls do that for you.

Book yours here: Instant clarity call.

For the launch of this new service, I’m giving away five coupon codes to readers of this blog. Use coupon code “CLARITY” at checkout to get 30% off. First come, first serve. Offer valid until June, 26th. The actual coaching sessions can be later.

