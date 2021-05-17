I’m just going to turn my problem into your problem

I can’t find a parking lot so I have to park in the middle of the street. Not my fault! I gotta park somewhere, right?

I can’t find an ashtray so I’ll just throw the cigarette on the floor. I mean, you don’t expect me to carry it all that time, do you? Not my fault! Tell me: Where else should I put the cigarette?

The trash bin is full so I’ll just throw the trash from our picnic into the countryside. Not my fault! They should have provided a larger trash bin! I can’t believe that you expect me to carry the waste home.

This posture is spreading fast. In essence it’s this: “I’m just turning my problem into your problem!”

Actually, they are turning their problem into everyone’s problem. And that basically means that they consider their problem to be more important than everyone’s problems.

But really, it’s their problem, not mine. And I don’t appreciate them for trying to make it mine.