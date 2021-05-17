SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Connect

Linkedin
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

I’m just going to turn my problem into your problem

I can’t find a parking lot so I have to park in the middle of the street. Not my fault! I gotta park somewhere, right?

I can’t find an ashtray so I’ll just throw the cigarette on the floor. I mean, you don’t expect me to carry it all that time, do you? Not my fault! Tell me: Where else should I put the cigarette?

The trash bin is full so I’ll just throw the trash from our picnic into the countryside. Not my fault! They should have provided a larger trash bin! I can’t believe that you expect me to carry the waste home.

This posture is spreading fast. In essence it’s this: “I’m just turning my problem into your problem!”

Actually, they are turning their problem into everyone’s problem. And that basically means that they consider their problem to be more important than everyone’s problems.

But really, it’s their problem, not mine. And I don’t appreciate them for trying to make it mine.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

History vs. Story

It’s spelled “story” – without the “hi” at the beginning. Still, many people approach telling stories as recounting historical events. In a chronological order. Even

Read »

Stand out!

That’s what they tell us: Stand out! And so we see more and more people tell their story bigger, faster, and louder. Brighter colours. Fancier

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com