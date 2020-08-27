SEARCH

If your presentation was a tattoo

If your presentation was a tattoo …

Guil Zekri runs the tattoo studio Reinkarnation in Cologne. His business mantra is this:

The most important rule is that the customer gets a good tattoo and goes happy home because he will remember this studio for the rest of his life.

What if you applied that to your presentation?

Imagine that your audience remembers your presentation for the rest of their lives. What will they think when they think back to that day?

Or what if, just like a tattoo, experiencing your presentation hurt? Knowing that beforehand, who would come anyway? Who would want to hear your idea so badly? Who would proudly talk to others about it, now that that idea is a part of them just like they proudly present their tattoo?

What would you change?

Why don’t you?

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz