If they didn’t get it, they didn’t get it

End of story.

There’s really no point in insisting that you’ve mentioned it on slide 17. They didn’t get it.

Much better to just take the feedback to grow. Reflect your words and then, next time, try to make your point even clearer.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz