If they didn’t get it, they didn’t get it

End of story.
There’s really no point in insisting that you’ve mentioned it on slide 17. They didn’t get it.
Much better to just take the feedback to grow. Reflect your words and then, next time, try to make your point even clearer.
End of story.
There’s really no point in insisting that you’ve mentioned it on slide 17. They didn’t get it.
Much better to just take the feedback to grow. Reflect your words and then, next time, try to make your point even clearer.
“The Dip” is what Seth Godin calls that long valley of hard work and despair that you have to get through before being able to
“No, thanks!” That’s my answer when a salesperson asks me whether I want him to walk me through his sales deck. “No, thanks, I’ve already
What if, just for today, you assumed that everything you believe is false? That the others are, in fact, right. That their objections to your