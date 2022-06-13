SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Flip the Script
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

If the meeting isn’t working, change the meeting.

The default way of dealing with bad meetings is to pick up the phone and check social media, Slack, or mail. This has become an even bigger problem in times of online meetings.

And it’s not even specific to meetings. People watch movies while surfing Instagram. Attend conference talks while replying to mail. Meet with their friends in the park while at the same time meeting with other friends on Snapchat.

Here’s a rule of thumb that has proven very useful for me: If an activity doesn’t feel worth my full attention, I change the activity – rather than add another activity.

If the meeting isn’t working, change the meeting.

If the conference is a waste of time, leave (which is especially easy with online conferences).

If the movie is boring, turn it off (or watch a different one).

If the conversation with your friends is leading nowhere, give it a direction.

Free Webinar: Flip the Script

Find clarity on what success means for you and flip your inner script so you live up to it.

Read More

Deserving

I’ve worked really hard so I deserve this vacation. I’ve saved my whole life so I deserve this new home. I’m helping everyone anytime so

Read »

Rule no. 1

Rule no. 1 in communication is brutal:If they didn’t get, they didn’t get it. End of story. There really is no point in arguing that

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.