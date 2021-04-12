If I only had one sentence

… I would point out that if you nail that one sentence, one sentence quickly becomes first sentence.
(Because if you truly nail it, your audience will want to know more).
… I would point out that if you nail that one sentence, one sentence quickly becomes first sentence.
(Because if you truly nail it, your audience will want to know more).
When you give a speech, how will you know it was a success? When you get standing ovations?When you close the deal?When there are no
Too many great ideas, products, and projects fail at the final hurdle if the pitch doesn’t convince the decision maker. This is kind of frustrating
To achieve your goals, you’ll need the will and the skill to do so. To win the Champions League, you need to know how to