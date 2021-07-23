“I don’t have time for that!”

… because I’ve got three meetings, a proposal that needs to be sent out, my email inbox has 127 unanswered emails and there are a bunch of other pitches that we need to prepare besides this one. We really need to get this done quickly.

Which is totally understandable.

And yet …

It’s a choice!

The choice between crafting this one meticulously well, fully committed to the outcome and rushing a bunch of things half-heartedly.

Some work is better than others because the makers were focussed much better. Rather than doing 5 things ok they make one thing shine.

What exactly is it that you don’t have time for?