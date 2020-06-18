How to decide what to leave out

If you’re anything like me you could probably speak for days about your topic without you getting bored. Most likely, your audience won’t grant you as much time to speak.

So, what to leave out?

Here are two questions that may help you find an answer. Start with clearly stating the change you’re trying to make. Then, for every part of your presentation, for every detail, every slide, and every word, ask yourself:

Does it contribute to making my point obvious to my audience? (Or is it even distracting them?) Do they care? (Or is it in there only because we’ve always included it?)

If the answer isn’t a resounding “yes” to both questions, then this detail most likely doesn’t belong into the presentation – at least not in its current form.

A great presentation is 100% relevant and delivered with clarity.