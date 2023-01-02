SEARCH

How to create a movement

The first step in creating a movement is to create something that moves.

In a way that it can move – the easier it can move, the better.

A brilliant idea that’s hard to explain can’t easily move.

An idea that has no name can’t easily move.

An idea that doesn’t have a story can’t easily move.

An idea that doesn’t make people feel that they belong to the movement can’t easily move.

When an idea has a great name and a simple story that creates a feeling of belonging, it can move much more easily.

What will you create in 2023?

