People ask me how to become the next Steve Jobs. My answer is always the same: “We already had Steve Jobs. What we need is you – the best version of you.”

It’s when you discover your own style that you transform into the fascinating communicator who inspires their audience, motivates their team, and makes change happen.

Steve Jobs was a great communicator because he was true to himself. He spoke about the things he believed in using words and gestures he believed in. It was him. Not you.

Sure, it’s a valuable source of inspiration to observe great communicators and analyse how they do things. But, in the end, it’s even more valuable find the clarity about who you are and what truly matters to you.

Because when you have clarity about these, the words will come naturally to you. And then, it’s about amplifying what’s great about you rather than emulating what’s great about others.

PS: Here’s what a client of me just said about working with me on finding that clarity: “I am not sure how you crawl into these ideas so quickly, assess them so clearly and then make such helpful summative comments considering an arsenal of factors in such record time.”