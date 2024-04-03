A little add-on to yesterday’s post:

How much “you” is too much in your presentation style?

Ultimately, style serves impact. It’s best positioned to do so at the intersection of being a great fit for

you, the content, and the event.

While I stand by my assertion that audiences are much more tolerant regarding style than you think, that doesn’t mean that everything works everywhere.

Some matches are just not a good fit.

So, be as much “you” as possible, but get out of your way if that style keeps you from making a bigger impact because it’s not a good fit for either the content or the event.

And, of course, avoid compromising substance for style.