A little add-on to yesterday’s post:
How much “you” is too much in your presentation style?
Ultimately, style serves impact. It’s best positioned to do so at the intersection of being a great fit for
- you,
- the content, and
- the event.
While I stand by my assertion that audiences are much more tolerant regarding style than you think, that doesn’t mean that everything works everywhere.
Some matches are just not a good fit.
So, be as much “you” as possible, but get out of your way if that style keeps you from making a bigger impact because it’s not a good fit for either the content or the event.
And, of course, avoid compromising substance for style.