How much “you” is too much?

How much “you” is too much in your presentation style?

Ultimately, style serves impact. It’s best positioned to do so at the intersection of being a great fit for

  1. you,
  2. the content, and
  3. the event.

While I stand by my assertion that audiences are much more tolerant regarding style than you think, that doesn’t mean that everything works everywhere.

Some matches are just not a good fit.

So, be as much “you” as possible, but get out of your way if that style keeps you from making a bigger impact because it’s not a good fit for either the content or the event.

And, of course, avoid compromising substance for style.

