Here’s a more useful question to ask: What would make them choose the track if they had the choice?

Great leaders understand that brilliant people are self-motivated. You don’t need to “get them on track”. They are the first to jump on the track if they believe that it’s the right track – one that allows them to do meaningful work they can be proud of.

So, what would make it obvious to your team that yours is the right track? (Is it?)