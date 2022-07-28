A book tip: “How champions think“ by Dr. Bob Rotella.

Don’t let the title mislead you. This is not one of these cheesy motivational bullshit books. It’s a profound read and the title is an actual description of the contents.

Dr. Rotella has worked with many top sports people, mainly from golf but also basektball, baseball and more. He describes what, in his experience, is different in how champions think.

So, this is not a “do this to get rich quick” kind of book.

It’s an analysis of how the most successful people approach their profession. The crucial bit is this: Once you see it, you can work towards it.