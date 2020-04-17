Honestly now, what did you spend your youth dreaming about?

There are at least a hundred good reasons why a Porsche would be a better car than either a Mitsubishi or a Nissan. The opposite is true as well, of course. Yet, I believe that never even once has a Porsche been sold for any of these reasons.

One reason for buying a Porsche is “because you can”. You are now in a position that you can make your youth dreams come true. And that’s what some people do when they buy a Porsche. At least this is what Porsche’s ad suggests.

If you belong to the group of people who resonate with this kind of message, what this ad does for you is that, from now on, whenever you see a Porsche, you’ll see someone having made his or her youth dream a reality. And Porsche hopes that you go on to ask yourself: “Why didn’t I?”

Often, it’s not the good reasons that make us buy something but the real reason that’s grounded in emotions and desires.