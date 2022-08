If you could have one extra hour in your day, what would you do with it?

Empty your todo list?

Spend more time with family/friends?

Have some alone time (e.g. on a hobby, meditation, …)?

Join another meeting?

Do strategic planning?

Something entirely different?

Whatever it is in your case, a great question to ask is whether one of the hours on your current schedule would be better spent re-purposed to that cause.