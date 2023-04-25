fbpx

SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Manifesto
Free E-Book
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Handcrafted plates

Plates used to be handmade. Today, almost all plates are machine made. Most people are just fine with this but some still care for handcrafted plates.

The same will probably soon be true for copywriting. Or any writing, for that matter.

Just like with plates there’s nothing wrong with this. Machine made plates work fine. In fact, in many regards they are superior to handmade plates. More so, machines allow us to make things that no human could make.

And yet, there’s value in the knowledge that something is handcrafted. It’s just that most people won’t really care.

Which means that understanding your audience and getting clarity about what they really do care about will be a very useful insight to help determine what place AI should have in your communication.

IS YOUR COMMUNICATION IRRESITIBLY CLEAR?

Answer 20 questions and get an immediate assessment (no email required)

Read More

Gifts

Here are some ideas for last minute gifts that will still arrive on time to bring someone joy over X-Mas. Smile.Lend them a helping hand.Say

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.