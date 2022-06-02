Gut it wrong?

My gut doesn’t know what is right.

But it knows what feels right.

And that’s enough of a reason for me to look closer.

I don’t usually trust my gut with making decisions without involving some rationality. But when my gut tells me that something doesn’t quite feel right, I do wanna know why.

So I go explore.

More often than not I find that I need to adjust some aspects of my actions. Or that I need more information.

Surprisingly often, the gut seems to intuitively take into account a thing or two that the brain tends to overlook.