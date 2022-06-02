SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Flip the Script
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Gut it wrong?

My gut doesn’t know what is right.
But it knows what feels right.

And that’s enough of a reason for me to look closer.

I don’t usually trust my gut with making decisions without involving some rationality. But when my gut tells me that something doesn’t quite feel right, I do wanna know why.

So I go explore.

More often than not I find that I need to adjust some aspects of my actions. Or that I need more information.

Surprisingly often, the gut seems to intuitively take into account a thing or two that the brain tends to overlook.

Free Webinar: Flip the Script

Find clarity on what success means for you and flip your inner script so you live up to it.

Read More

Change

Today marks the end of Angela Merkel’s period as Germany’s chancellor. Three attitudes she brought to the office: Keep calm.Be respectful.Listen. Put together, these three

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.