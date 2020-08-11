SEARCH

Great communication fixes your product

… but probably not in the way you think it does.

Many people think of communication as the skill that helps you sell anything – including crappy products.

This might even be true. Great salespeople almost always have good communication skills. Some are really good at using these skills to hide the shortcomings of their products behind a layer of fluff. But – and this is a big but – it’s not why we show up. We don’t show up to sell crappy products with glorious words.

We show up to make the world a better place. We show up because we deeply believe that what we offer changes things for the better. We believe in what we do and we strive for products that are actually extraordinary.

Communication is a great tool to help us achieve that. Try this:

If you tell your customers the truth and nothing but the truth then will they want your offer?

If you say it in clear and simple words then will people desire it?

If they don’t, you know where to put your work into.

I promise you this:

When you strive for clarity and honesty in your communication, you will inevitably end up discovering the shortcomings of your product and ultimately arrive at superior solutions.

Clarity in your communication guides you to creating the best possible product.

The good news is that when you choose to follow that path, actually communicating your offer to your audience becomes an astonishingly easy task. It’s what you did all along.

Even better: Your communication is going to resonate by design. By making communication the guiding star, resonance with your audience is built into the design process of your products – not by hiding the things that aren’t great but by making obvious those that are.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

