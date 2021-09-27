SEARCH

Fun or profound?

We watch movies to be entertained (mostly), but we don’t mind learning something in the process.

We listen to a presentation to learn something (mostly), but we don’t mind being entertained in the process.

Great novels don’t stop at being entertaining, they open our eyes to something profound we haven’t seen in quite that way before.

Likewise, great presentations don’t stop at making us discover a profound insight. They do so in an entertaining way.

It’s fun. And it’s profound.

Why choose only one?

