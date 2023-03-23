Focus: excellent

Now Taylor knows. And can act accordingly. She took my self-assessment and uncovered her core strength: focus, being able to cut to the core.

She can build on that to work on other aspects of her communication, such as adjusting the angle of her communication to more accurately reflect what her customers need.

I’ve designed the self-assessment as a thorough process. It forces you to dig deeper. Sure, you can just click through and that’ll cost you roughly a minute. But if you take it seriously, you’ll get a pretty accurate assessment of where you stand so that you can amplify what works and improve where there’s a potential for growth.

The best part: The results are presented right away, no email required. You’ll also get immediate tips to collect some quick wins.

What’s working well in your communication? Find out here.