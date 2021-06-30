SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Masterclass

Connect

Linkedin
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

First slowly, then very fast

When you have clarity about your current position and about where you’re headed, you are much better equipped to travel fast – you can do what you need to do with much more confidence and many decisions even make itself when you know the path you’re on.

The problem is that it feels slow at first. Sometimes painfully slow when you’re looking left and right at your competition who’s already moving fast while you haven’t even started, yet. Because you’re still reflecting, focussing, and refining.

Yet, when you finally start, you’re going to be even faster. And stay on track while the competition needs to adjust course, slowing them down even further.

More often than not it’s a marathon. It’s not about who gets the fastest start.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

Natural born pitchers

You’re pitching ideas for as long as you can remember. You pitched the idea of owning a PlayStation to your parents. You pitched the idea

Read »

Football is boring

… unless we root for a team. At which point a whole range of emotions kicks in: hope, joy, sadness, anger, … When we don’t

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com