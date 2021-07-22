SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Masterclass

Connect

Linkedin
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Everyone, anyone, or this one?

Even Star Wars is not for everyone. It’s highly unlikely that your message is.

And it shouldn’t be for anyone, too. Because “for anyone” almost certainly means average. And vague.

It’s much more powerful to craft our message for this one. And in a way that this one falls in love with it.

This is impossible to do if the message needs to appeal to anyone. Because for everything that this one over here loves, there’s someone over there who dislikes this specific thing.

Who do you see when you craft your message? How can craft it stronger so that she falls in love with the message?

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

“I’m sorry!”

“I’m sorry” is a powerful phrase, not only in personal relationships but also in business. Many businesses struggle with saying “sorry”. When a customer complains,

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com