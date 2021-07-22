Everyone, anyone, or this one?

Even Star Wars is not for everyone. It’s highly unlikely that your message is.

And it shouldn’t be for anyone, too. Because “for anyone” almost certainly means average. And vague.

It’s much more powerful to craft our message for this one. And in a way that this one falls in love with it.

This is impossible to do if the message needs to appeal to anyone. Because for everything that this one over here loves, there’s someone over there who dislikes this specific thing.

Who do you see when you craft your message? How can craft it stronger so that she falls in love with the message?