“Enough! I need a rest.”

As a leader that’s among the most difficult sentences to say – even just to ourselves.

And yet, how are we supposed to light the path and lead the way for others if we can’t even lead ourselves? We take responsibility not only for the well-being of our team but also for ourselves, if only because we’re part of the team.

A team is strongest when two conditions are true: Everyone can work to their full potential. And everyone aligns to walk on the path.

These were the two leading themes that Kyla Cofer and I discussed on her podcast “Leadership School” (where I shared a story about my early career that I never shared in public before).

Listen to the full episode over on Kyla’s page.