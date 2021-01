This is easy: to copy the looks of a great presentation.

This is hard: to copy the passion that went into crafting the story, the empathy that was needed to make it relevant, the effort that was required to refine the details so that everything felt just right.

Yet, if you manage to get the latter right, there’s no need to copy the looks, anymore. You’ll inevitably come up with your own distinct look. One that is true to yourself, is right for your audience, and just nails it.