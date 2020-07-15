SEARCH

Do they care?

Often, they don’t. We have gone to great length to elaborate on any possible argument. We have shown all the facts. Proven all the cases. Yet, still they don’t care.

Because caring is emotional while our presentation was 100% rational. When you need to people to care, you need to make them care. Most of the time, that’s not by giving them the facts but by resonating with what matters to them on a deeper level.

So, what matters? Why would they care about the numbers going down? What does it mean? How does it affect what they showed up for? How does it change things for them? How will they feel about that change?

They might very well see your point, but to bring them to action, they also need to feel it.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz