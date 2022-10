Good marketers make their marketing different.

Great marketers make their marketing specific.

Which is why it’s different by default.

Great marketing doesn’t bother to make anything different. They make a special product that does special things for special people. And that’s why it is different.

Good marketers get creative. Great marketers get specific – about the people they serve, their struggles, their desires and a solution bridges both.

Great marketing is largely rigorous revelation work.