Culture Clash

When companies merge, cultures clash.

The stronger the cultures, the bigger the clash; the bigger the clash, the stronger the future needs to be to fix the clash.

If everyone is enthusiastic about where we are going together, why we are going there, and why it’s important that it’s all of us, then mergers succeed.

However, if that path remains vague or confusing, the merger is likely to fail.

If leadership is afraid to clearly light the path, the merger is likely to fail.

Leaders light the path. When two teams merge on a new, common path, lighting it brightly and clearly is one of the most important tasks of the leadership.