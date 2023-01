You might copywrite a text faster than anyone else in town. But on the other side of the planet, I can find someone who writes better.

You might make the best burger in New York. But if I’m living in Germany, I will choose a different restaurant for tonight’s meal.

“Faster” and “better” can have a very different value depending on the arena you’re competing in.

Which arena are you competing in? Does it influence how you communicate why people should choose you?