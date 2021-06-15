… is a real problem and leaders should be extra careful when they observe their team members doing it.

Communicating for the boss means saying things that the boss wants to hear. It means preparing the pitch to please the boss – as opposed to the customer. It means shifting the content so it makes them look good rather than being truthful.

Fixing this is the leader’s job. They need to create an environment that’s built on trust, honesty, and respect. One that values getting it right rather than being right. A team where failures are an opportunity to grow rather than a reason to blame.