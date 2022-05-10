Alert: The Universe is on a mission to distract you from remaining focused.

It will never stop trying to get you off track.

Even if you once started from a position of total clarity, new ideas constantly pop up, new paths want to be explored, and generally, times change.

Which sometimes means opportunities. But more often, these are just distractions.

That’s why it’s so important to play clarity as an infinite game by constantly asking yourself:

Are we still on track?

Do our actions still reflect what we want to be known for?

Did we let go of the non-essential?

Let’s just refuse the Universe the triumph of distracting you, will you?

Although, now that I mention this, here’s something that might be worth it: The book “Essentialism” by Greg McKeown helps you recognize the utter unimportance of almost anything so that you can focus on what truly matters – which to me sounds really useful to be prepared for the infinite game of clarity.

But now you’re in a dilemma. Should you let yourself become distracted by a book that teaches you how to not get distracted?

.

.

.

Should you?

I told you, clarity is an infinite game and the Universe is on a mission to make it as hard as possible.



PS: My online course “Crack the Clarity Code” might help you play the game better.