SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Storytelling Class
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Clarity is an infinite game

Alert: The Universe is on a mission to distract you from remaining focused.

It will never stop trying to get you off track.

Even if you once started from a position of total clarity, new ideas constantly pop up, new paths want to be explored, and generally, times change.

Which sometimes means opportunities. But more often, these are just distractions.

That’s why it’s so important to play clarity as an infinite game by constantly asking yourself:

  • Are we still on track?
  • Do our actions still reflect what we want to be known for?
  • Did we let go of the non-essential?

Let’s just refuse the Universe the triumph of distracting you, will you?

Although, now that I mention this, here’s something that might be worth it: The book “Essentialism” by Greg McKeown helps you recognize the utter unimportance of almost anything so that you can focus on what truly matters – which to me sounds really useful to be prepared for the infinite game of clarity.

But now you’re in a dilemma. Should you let yourself become distracted by a book that teaches you how to not get distracted?

.
.
.

Should you?

I told you, clarity is an infinite game and the Universe is on a mission to make it as hard as possible.

PS: My online course “Crack the Clarity Code” might help you play the game better.

LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

How great communicators make change happen
(no email required)

Read More

Tell me more

… is a much more powerful guiding principle when designing a speech than “tell me everything”. We tend to feel the need to tell our audiences

Read »

The selfish speaker

The selfish speaker is still the standard approach to speaking. Selfish speakers want us to get them. As opposed to them getting us. They speak

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.