When you ask your customer to “buy now”, what are you actually asking for?

Money?

Commitment?

The beginning of a relationship?

A favor?

Gratitude?

Excitement?

“I don’t ask! Either they buy or not!”?

Trust?

…

It’s a good exercise to get clarity about it and clearly state it. Then listen to your gut. Then look at your offer again.

What do you feel? What do you see?