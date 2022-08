Do you trust you customer with the decision to buy from you? In other words: If they knew everything you know, would they buy?

If not, then why not?

The best way to find out whether your product is breathtakingly good, is to tell a brutally honest story about it (even if it’s just to yourself). Then, observe what happens.

The best products are those which people fall in love with even more after they’ve been told the complete truth.